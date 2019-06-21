Time for compassionate solutions

Visual artist and filmmaker, Angus McDonald, facilitator - Lecturer in Humanities at Southern Cross University, Dr Leticia Anderson, Solicitor, Migration Consultant, Nathan Willis, and Visual artist and political refugee, Katka Adams, take part in the Thursday Night Live provocation at Lismore Regional Gallery: refugees now and then: has Australia lost its compassion?

Sophie Moeller

LIFE for Katka Adams was very different as a refugee in 1968 than it was for those who came to Australia six years ago seeking political asylum but ended up on Manus Island.

Ms Adams told of her experience as a seven-year-old girl arriving from Czechoslovakia with her mother after Russia had invaded her country.

Back then, refugees were "welcomed and looked after”, she told the room at last week's Thursday Night Live provocation at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

The topic for discussion was: "refugees now and then: has Australia lost its compassion?”, which attracted a large and engaged audience.

Ms Adams, who graduated with a Bachelor of Visual Art from Sydney College of the Arts in 1985, had an exhibition Coming Home, on display at the Gallery until this week.

She was joined by Visual artist and filmmaker, Angus McDonald, who pin-pointed the time when the political climate changed towards refugees. It was in 2001 when the Howard Government refused permission for the Norwegian freighter MV Tampa, carrying 433 rescued refugees from entering Australian waters.

The sentiment became: "the country is now full”, said Mr McDonald.

After a screening of his short film Manus, which deals with the hundreds of asylum seekers still held on Manus Island, Mr McDonald spoke of his experience of Syrian refugees in a compassionate Greece.

Mr McDonald, and the other panellists, including Lecturer in Humanities at SCU, Dr Leticia Anderson, Migration Consultant, Nathan Willis, turned the discussion to how we in Australian might be able to change the prevailing attitudes held by the Australian government.

It was raised that regional centres, such as Lismore, were not representative of a non-compassionate Australia and potential solutions were raised by the audience during a Q&A at the end of the session.