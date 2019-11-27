Timberlake’s ‘guilt’ over hand-holding pics

Justin Timberlake reportedly "feels guilty" about holding hands with his co-star - but he is trying to make it up to his wife Jessica Biel.

Earlier this week, The Sun revealed pictures that showed the singer getting hands-on with Alisha Wainwright during a boozy night out.

And now a source has told E! News that Timberlake knows how important his family and his relationship with Biel is and they are trying to move past it.

Biel and Timberlake at the 2018 Emmys. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The source said: "They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing.

"But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable."

The source also shared that Timberlake "got carried away", which led him to hold hands with co-star Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans this past weekend.

Wainwright is currently filming a movie with the star. Picture: Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

The source continued: "Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her."

"She is very good to him, and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

Multiple sources also claimed the same.

Another source that was present at the time said: "They're filming a movie together, and it was a group of people hanging out."

"There is nothing going on between them."

And another also commented: "They were out with all the cast, crew, make-up artists and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting."

"They are just working together. No validity to any other rumour other than that they are filming together."

Biel and Timberlake’s relationship has always appeared to be rock solid. Picture: Instagram

During their night out, Timberlake was seen drinking heavily, and according to sources, he was unsteady on his feet.

One source said: "At one stage he grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee. She then gently started stroking his leg.

"Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands."

Timberlake, 38, is currently filming his latest drama Palmer.

He plays a football player who is returning home after being in prison. Wainwright plays his love interest in the movie.

Biel, 37, was also seen walking about Los Angeles after the news broke of her husband holding hands with another woman.

The couple have been married for seven years and have one son together, Silas.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission