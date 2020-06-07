Tigers star Pickett to tell all in new book
Richmond premiership star Marlion Pickett will tell the story behind his Grand Final fairytale, having signed a book deal for his life story.
Pickett became headline news last year when he made his AFL debut for Richmond in the
Grand Final six days after being best on ground in the club's VFL Grand Final win.
For Pickett, a father of four, that week of glory had been years in the making as he suffered injuries, a tragic death in the family and rebuilt his life after time in jail.
"I couldn't change my past but I could change me.
"Family is the most important thing to me, and football gave me a second family," said Pickett.
The book, titled Belief, will be released by Simon & Schuster in November.
