The weatherman predicted a huge storm was coming to Augusta but no one could have predicted the turbulence on the final day of the US Masters.

With Francesco Molinari holding a two-stroke lead and looking unflappable heading into the final day, the find round appeared to be going to script for the Italian heading into the back nine with Tiger Woods the only real competition.

But, like weather, golf can change on a dime. Molinari produced double bogeys on the 12th and 15th holes to choke away the lead and allowed a storm of contenders to romp into lead.

But it was Woods, 11 years since his last major win and 14 years since his last Masters victory, who held his nerve late to secure an incredible fifth Masters green jacket and his 15th major.

Australia's Jason Day played an exceptional final round to finish two strokes back but Adam Scott's 73 saw him drop to six-under for the tournament and a tie for 18th.

TOP 10 LEADERBOARD

1st: -13 - Tiger Woods (US)

=2nd: -12 - Xander Schauffele (US), Dustin Johnson (US), Brooks Koepka (US)

=5th: -11 - Jason Day (AUS), Tony Finau (US), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Webb Simpson (US)

=9th: -10 - Jon Rahm (ESP), Patrick Cantlay (US), Rickie Fowler (US),

4.30pm

'He's back': Tiger stuns the world

Tiger Woods has completed one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history, winning the 2019 US Masters and ending an 11-year drought in major tournaments.

The American superstar had won four US Masters before the win and took his major title tally to 15, three behind the all-time record of golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus sent a message to Woods from the Bahamas.

"A big well done from me to Tiger, I am so happy for him and the game of golf, this is just fantastic," his message read.

Woods last major win was in 2008, when he won the US Open with a torn ACL.

A neck injury in 2010, knee and achilles injuries in 2012 and multiple back surgeries since 2014 had sidelined Woods and made many believe another win would be impossible.

But as great champions do, Woods proved many people wrong.

Woods had an up and down first nine in the final round but stayed in touch with Francesco Molinari in the lead.

But when Molinari capitulated with two double bogeys, Woods hit the lead on the 15th hole, going to -13 and never looking back.

On the final hole, Woods had a two-shot lead but kept the tension going on the final putt, pushing the penultimate putt over the lip of the hole.

But he made no mistake with the second attempt, leaping in the air in triumph before finding his family.

The 43-year-old had been written off after widely-publicised issues in his private life - from the sex scandal that engulfed his life in 2009 to the back injury that persisted for many years and included back surgeries in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Woods, a long-time world number one, plummeted in the rankings but fans were thrilled to see him return to the top of the golfing world.

The victory was extra special for Woods, who's children hadn't been born last time he won his last Masters, with his daughter just one the last time he won a major.

The 2019 US Masters is live and on demand on Kayo Sports for just $25 per month for two devices at once on Apple, Android and Telstra TV, for Apple and Google Android smartphones, on web browsers and via Google Chromecast Ultra devices. Click here for your free trial.

3.30pm

'Absolutely ridiculous' Masters madness

As if the Masters finish couldn't get crazier, the stage is set for an insane finish, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods are all tied late into the back nine.

But one may drop off with Molinari landing in a water hazard for the second time in the tournament.

Francesco Molinari had been flying high an looking unflappable until the eighth hole, where he had his first bogey since day one.

The Italian has arguably become the choke of the tournament, having had one bogey in the first 54 holes before landing the ball in the water twice.

2.31am

Aussie surges in massive comeback

Australian star Jason Day started the weekend with a back injury but he is riding momentum to give himself an outside chance of an unlikely Masters victory.

Day started the day at -6 but after 15 holes was -10 and sitting equal third.

American Bubba Watson has gone one better to -5, pulling level with Day as the pack heap the pressure on the leaders.

Day is three behind Molinari who's approach to the par-3 11th landed in the water.

"If you don't think that door is open now, not just for Woods but for everybody," the commentators agreed. "Get in the clubhouse and post a score."

With the rain starting, four of five of the best players in the tournament have landed in the water.

1.45am

Tiger pounces on rare mistake

Tiger Woods has had a dramatically up and down day, shooting three birdies and two bogeys to sit one under for the day.

But the first crack in Italian Francesco Molinari's armour is starting to show just before the back nine.

Molinari had been hitting par until a bogey on the seventh.

It was Molinari's first bogey since Thursday and just his second of the tournament.

He corrected on the eighth with a birdie to move to -13.

Woods claimed par on the ninth, almost pulling off an incredible putt from 50 feet that fell just short of the hole, turning back the clock to some of his great moments.

12.46pm

Woods disaster on fifth

The group chasing Francesco Molinari have all tasted disaster on the 5th.

Brooks Koepka on six, Tony Finau and Tiger Woods all dropped back to -10 as Molinari continued on his merry way, staying at -13 and opening a comfortable buffer as he chases his second major victory.

12.27am

Woods blows early chase

Tiger Woods pulled one stroke behind leader Francesco Molinari and then immediately reinstated the Italian's two shot lead.

Woods, who is looking to end an 11-year drought, has a par putt on the 4th, but didn't have the legs to make the hole, pushing it out on the right edge of the hole for a bogey

There is another worrying issue Tiger will have to end to claim a fifth green jacket.

11.45pm

Mickelson's near miss

Phil Mickelson must be wanting some of the attention around Tiger today.

The 48-year-old legend definitely still has it, pulling off a near perfect approach on the 495m par four 5th.

Needing to hit 215 yards to the pin on his second shot, Mickelson's ball ended up here.

Phil Mickleson's shot at the par 4 5th couldn't have gone much closer.

He was hoping for a gust of wind or something but settled for the birdie on the hole.

11.07pm

Day picks up early shot

In the early stages, there has been some chopping and changing with some players giving the leaders something to think about.

Jordan Spieth was the big mover, picking up four shots in his first four holes to charge up to -7.

Jason Day picked up one to move to the same score, alongside Adam Scott, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay with 10 minutes before the leaders get out on the course.

10.02pm

Leishman's disastrous start

Aussie Marc Leishman needed an absolute miracle to compete for the green jacket.

Starting from a tie for 31, Leishman immediately dropped a shot on the first and then went bushwalking after a terrible tee shot.