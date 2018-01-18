Menu
Tiger is just a big and friendly sook

LIKE A TIGER: Tiger is looking for a new home.
TIGER was found just after Christmas and has been in Lismore Pound ever since. That's a long time for a young dog to be in the pound and Lismore City Council Rangers are desperate to find him a new home.

Tiger is a one to two-year-old Staffy cross who looks tough but is actually a bit of a sook. He is great with other dogs and absolutely loves human company - he has already become fast friends with the council rangers.

"He obeys basic commands and walks well on a lead, but he's still a young dog and would need some more training,” Ranger Russell Davis said.

"He is at his most content when he is around humans - he would make someone a great best friend and would be happy to follow them wherever they go.”

You can adopt Tiger for $190.50 microchipped, desexed, registered, wormed, vaccinated and vet-checked.

To meet him, phone council on 1300 87 83 87.

Topics:  dog pound lismore city council northern rivers pets tiger

