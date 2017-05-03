22°
Community

Through destruction comes hope

By Sophie Moeller | 3rd May 2017 3:24 PM
Brother John Hilet principal of Trinity Catholic College Lismore with students Tayla Sattler, Lillian King, Sharlee Ryan, Elise Pereira and Bella Scott.
Brother John Hilet principal of Trinity Catholic College Lismore with students Tayla Sattler, Lillian King, Sharlee Ryan, Elise Pereira and Bella Scott. Sophie Moeller

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE fact the Lismore floods took place just before Easter is not lost on the principal of Trinity Catholic College, Brother John Hilet. After all, Christ's message during the resurrection is "out of death comes life”.

Due to the size and location of the school, the scale of the destruction at both its St Joseph and StMary sites was "huge” and probably the worst of any school in Lismore, said Br Hilet.

"I am six foot two and I could not even reach the height of the flood level in the school hall,” he said.

"But out of destruction comes hope, that's the way I see it.”

Br Hilet is in no hurry to move the students straight back into the ground floor classrooms that were devastated by the rising water.

Trinity Catholic College was inundated when the floods hit Lismore.
Trinity Catholic College was inundated when the floods hit Lismore.

Instead, he and his staff are going to think about what should go where and how they can best use the opportunity to improve the learning environment.

"This is an opportunity to make things even better than what previously existed,” said Br Hilet.

"Disruption can be a stimulus for change and we have certainly had a disruption.”

Not since the levee was built has TCC had all its ground floor classes inundated. Staff have lost 30years of resources and half the Year 7 and all the Year 9 lockers have been destroyed.

But Br Hilet knows the school is more fortunate than many organisations in Lismore as it is fully covered by Catholic Church Insurance.

The school bought locally to procure 250 stationery packs to give to students whose possessions were lost.

There are 12 classrooms out of action at the moment, but the Catholic School's office behind the cathedral has provided replacement classrooms and he expects four more classrooms to become operational by next week.

Br Hilet marvelled at the community spirit that resulted in more than 300 volunteers (made up of past and present students, parents and teachers) coming to the school to help with the clean-up, both prior to the water arriving at the school at 6.30am on March 31, and in the following 48 hours while the flood receded. The clean-up and restoration then continued unabated during the term holidays.

Trinity Catholic College clean up after the flood.
Trinity Catholic College clean up after the flood.

"The contractors have done an amazing job on getting the college ready for reopening this week,” BrHilet said.

"The fact we only missed eight days of school is simply amazing when you consider the extent of the damage.”

Trinity Catholic College during Lismore Flood 2017
Trinity Catholic College during Lismore Flood 2017

Pupil Tia Caldwell said as an HSC student it was important the Year 12s were able to return to school and it was "really good” to see how much was achieved in the two days after the flood.

"It really showed the school spirit and how much we love our school.”

Br Hilet said it was really important the "extraordinary unleashing of community spirit” in those days was kept alive.

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Feel heart beat at Twilight

Feel heart beat at Twilight

First in a two part focus on how Lismore's heart is gently beating on a Thursday afternoon at the Produce Market

Baseline CSG data established for Richmond River

ON THE JOB: One of the researchers testing groundwater in the Richmond River catchment.

SCU researchers have completed the datasets

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Club donates $15,000 for Flood Relief

Vice President Ian Harmon (left) and President Richard Mackney (right) presenting the Lismore community a donation to rebuild after the devastating floods.

A $15,000 donation towards the Councils 'Go Fund Me' flood appeal.

Local Partners

Baseline CSG data established for Richmond River

SCU scientists found no large methane seeps in water while completing the datasets.

Through destruction comes hope

Brother John Hilet principal of Trinity Catholic College Lismore with students Tayla Sattler, Lillian King, Sharlee Ryan, Elise Pereira and Bella Scott.

Trinity Catholic College rises above the flood with start of term

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

ANNOUNCED: Third Wiggles show confirmed due to ticket frenzy

TODDLER MANIA: In 2016, The Wiggles became the second highest album selling group in Australia, only surpassed by Crowded House.

First two shows sold out in 20 minutes

Cecilia Brandolini strengthens her Voice with solo career

TOURING: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Bar-and-cafe style shows are free

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

CELEBRITY accountant Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife Kelly Landry after they got into an argument inside the couple’s $12.5 million home.

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!