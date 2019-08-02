Menu
Three-year old child found dead

2nd Aug 2019 5:27 AM

An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Orange tonight.

About 7.30pm on Thursday, officers from Central West Police District attended a home on March Street, after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

Officers gained access to the home where they found a three-year-old girl deceased, and her 40-year-old mother in a semi-conscious state.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established at the home and an investigation is now underway by detectives from Central West Police District.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

