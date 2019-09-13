Three footballers chosen to represent area

YOUNG STAR: Oliver Rixon, 13, from East Lismore has been selected as part of the Northern NSW Football 14 Years squad.

THREE local footballers have been selected to conquer the Football Federation Australia's National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour later this month.

Goonellabah's Zac Hartley and Rosebank's Ederyn Rankin were both selected in the Northern NSW Football 13 Years Squad, while East Lismore's Oliver Rixon was selected for the 14 Years Squad.

More than 600 of Australia's best young male footballers from around the country will compete at the C.ex International Stadium in Coffs Harbour from September 30 until October 4.

NNSWF Head of Football Development Peter Haynes said Northern NSW has had the pleasure hosting the tournament in Coffs Harbour for fourteen years and highlighted the talented pathways the championships continue to create for players.

"Northern NSW Football along with the support of Coffs City Council and Destination NSW, have had the pleasure hosting the National Youth Championships for Girls and Boys since 2006,” Mr Haynes said.

"There will be a number of technical directors and Football Federation Australia representatives at the tournament identifying players for future national squads.

Mr Hayes said these opportunities highlight how "invaluable the championships are in providing young players with the chance for identification for future Australian team camps and the potential to one day represent our country at the highest level”.

The championships will host 36 teams from around Australia, representing their state as they compete for the title.