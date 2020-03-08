Motorists lucky to be alive after three-car crash on hwy

TWO Ambulance NSW crews attended a three car crash on the Pacific Hwy around 500m south of the Cudgen Tunnel at 7.30am on Sunday March 8, 2020. File photo

UPDATE 9:46AM - A SENIOR police officer said she could not believe that anyone could walk away from a serious three-car crash earlier today.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said about 7.30am today a red Commodore was sighted travelling about 100km/h northbound in the southbound lanes of the M1 at Duranbah.

"Police attempted to alert the female driver, however they could not and her vehicle collided heavily with two other vehicles travelling south," she said.

"Luckily, the drivers and passengers in these two vehicles were only slightly injured because of the collision."

Insp Cullen said the female driver of the red Commodore has been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital with facial injuries.

"The two lanes southbound were closed for just over an hour," she said.

"Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

"Thankfully the police officer and other drivers/passengers were not killed because of the incident."

ORIGINAL STORY: A DRIVER allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road has crashed into two other vehicles and rolled, causing havoc across the Pacific Highway on Sunday morning.

But amazingly, no serious injuries appear to have been suffered by the driver or other motorists involved in the crash which occurred on the Pacific Hwy at Cudgera Creek Rd, Cudgera Creek.

Emergency services including NSW Police, Ambulance NSW, Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) and Rural Fire Brigade attended the scene which is understood to be near the Cudgera Creek Rd.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the incident around 7.40am.

"Two road crews attended the three car MVA (motor vehicle accident), and we were told one vehicle had rolled," she said.

"One woman patient in her 20s has suffered with some facial lacerations and a man in his 60s has some minor injuries

"They were both transported to hospital, one to Gold Coast University Hospital and the other Tweed Heads District Hospital."

RFS Inspector David Cook said three crews from two brigades were in attendance at the incident.

"We were alerted just after 7.30am to the crash which occurred about 500m south of the Cudgen Tunnel," he said.

"A car was travelling north in the southern lanes travelling in the wrong direction and collided with two other vehicles and there were reports of smoke coming from one of the vehicles."

Insp Cook said three tankers had crews from the RFS Tweed Coast and Cudgen brigades.

"Fire and Rescue NSW were also in attendance," he said.

"Our crews are on scene to provide fire protection while the vehicles are removed."

According to Livetraffic.com. motorists are being diverted at Tweed Valley to join the motorway at Yelgun.

More to come.