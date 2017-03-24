Three bandicoot joeys survive mum's death

EARLY in March, a motorist stopped to check on a creature lying in the road. A female bandicoot had been hit and killed by a car. However, three little joeys in her pouch were very much alive.

Once in care, it was determined the joeys were about 45 days old. For at least two weeks, they were fed special bandicoot formula only. Then they began to forage for their food while still relying on the formula. They are growing quickly, consuming lots of formula and many meal worms and are given fresh dirt every day. The last stage of care will be in an outside enclosure. Sometime late in April, the door to the enclosure will be opened to enable the young bandicoots to decide for themselves the right moment to go back into the wild.

Long-nosed bandicoots are common in the Northern Rivers. They are nocturnal and forage for insects, larvae, worms and plant roots. With highly developed senses of smell and hearing, they locate food in the soil, dig a quick hole and use their long snout to reach in to grab it. They control grub populations and aerate the soil. If you have bandicoots on your property, it is the sign of a healthy environment.