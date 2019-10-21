Thoughts are with Rappville

SOMBRE VISIT: Kevin Hogan took the Prime Minister to Rappville and the Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre in Casino last week to see firsthand the devastation and speak to the affected families and friends.

I TOOK the Prime Minister to Rappville and the Northern Rivers Fire Control Centre in Casino this week.

He got to see first-hand the devastation and speak to our families and friends affected.

This community has been through what can only be described as a nightmare.

Thank you to our wonderful RFS volunteers and other first responders who are doing a great job.

More information on disaster assistance is available at www.disasterassist.gov.au and www.emergency.nsw.gov.au.

If you prefer, please phone my office and we can direct you to the right area (6621 4044).

The Centre for Volunteering held their awards this week at the Lismore Workers Club.

It is a wonderful way to publicly thank volunteers in our community.

Congratulations Sheliya Van Buggenum on being named the Volunteer of the Year and Bob Grasby, Senior Volunteer.

Looking forward to Lismore Show this week.

It is a fantastic showcase for our area.

Good luck to all the exhibitors and competitors.

Don't forget to come have a chat at our stand.