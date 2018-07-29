Thoughts and prayers for Jason

IT SADDENED me to hear this week that Lismore lost one of its great champions, with the passing of City Centre Manager Jason Mumford.

Jason has done a wonderful job since taking on the position of promoting the CBD, in particular the hugely successful Eat the Street food event.

My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this sad time.

RECENTLY I had the privilege of visiting Multitask's incredible Soap Biz operation in South Lismore.

Affectionately known as the "jewel in Multitask's crown” the facility provides employment for people living with a disability.

Their quality range of soaps all made on site are now being shipped right across the country with interest from hotel chains.

THE NSW Government is continually trying to reduce the road toll and last week it announced new road safety measures, including an increase in demerit points from four to five for illegal mobile phone use while driving.

We know from a recent RMS survey that 74 per cent of the community support a crackdown to illegal phone use behind the wheel and we have already introduced legislation to enable camera-based technology so it can be used to enforce mobile phone offences in the future, a world first.

Changes will also be made to reduce the risk of driving while impaired by prescription drugs, including clearer guidance on when doctors should report a patient to a Driver Licensing Authority if they have concerns.

The measures will come into effect from September 2018.

THE latest round of the Local Sport Defibrillator Grant Program is open with lots of interest already.

The program started in 2017 and provides grants to community sport clubs for half the cost of purchase and maintenance of an Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

Applications close on September 14. Go to: sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/ defibrillator.