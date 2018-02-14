Those without fault should throw first stone at Barnaby

HAPPIER TIMES: Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce with MP Kevin Hogan at a press conference on proposed changs to Oakes Oval in Lismore in 2014.

No train consultation

THE NSW government currently has a large surplus budget thanks to the sale of public infrastructure i.e. the poles and wires which carry our electricity. Victoria has a Regional Rail Network Development Plan jointly funded by the Federal government. However, in NSW our government is not providing suitable sustainable transport to the Northern Rivers even though there is existing infrastructure in the Casino to Murwillumbah branch line.

The public has a willingness to use trains which run on a regular daily timetable. The Byron Solar Train has demonstrated the popularity of such a train service by carrying over 20 thousand passengers in the initial weeks of operation.

Since the closure of the Casino to Murwillumbah line TOOT (Trains On Our Tracks) and NRRAG (Northern Rivers Railway Action Group) have collected 18 thousand signatures demanding reinstatement of train services on the line.

The government and local councils have not undertaken any community consultation on this issue but unilaterally decided to fund a bike track on the line itself. This is not a much needed transport option for the Northern Rivers and will cause the overturn of legislation which decrees the gazetted rail corridor remain in public trust for use by railway services.

There is no social permission to create a recreational bike track which dictates the destruction of local rail infrastructure.

Thousands of voters are feeling betrayed by NLP politicians who previously made pre-election promises to bring back our train service if re-elected.

Take note local politicians, there will be a voter backlash at the next election if we lose our transport corridor.

Dian Flint

NRRAG

NRRAG Rally

Members of Reinstall Murwillumbah Rail along with the Northern Rivers Railway Action Group (NRRAG) are holding a rally at 3pm today to march from Murwillumbah railway station to the Tweed Shire Council public access at 4pm. We believe the community wants any rail trail to run beside the railway instead of ripping up the tracks and losing the option of trains in the future.

This rally will demonstrate that the community questions the need to close the railway in order to develop a cycling and walking tourist attraction. If the funding was used to build the path beside the track then we could see if it actually does draw tourism to the area without risking the loss of future rail options.

Since the closure of the Casino to Murwillumbah line Trains On Our Tracks (TOOT) and NRRAG have collected over 18 thousand signatures demanding reinstatement of train services. There is no social licence to create a recreational bike track which causes the destruction of local rail infrastructure.

Tweed Daily News (Council could derail trail project, 12th Feb) states that Tweed Shire Council asked in September last year for a report into community consultation about the divisive project and the issue was set down for debate at this Thursday's council meeting. Barry Longland, previous Councillor said, 'The costs of returning trains to the line - priced at almost $1 billion - would be prohibitive.'

Beth Shelley states that, 'This figure of $1 billion is to be found in a report by the Arup group who a month ago was brought to the brink of bankruptcy by a $2.2 billion lawsuit. In an article from the Financial Review (Dec 27 A stretch too far: how Arup was brought to the brink by Airport Link) it states Arup was sued "for misleading and deceptive conduct, as well as gross negligence".

This indicates their costing for the Casino to Murwillumbah railway line is highly questionable. On the other hand the PriceWaterhouseCoopers 2004 plan was for a 16 train a day railcar service that would cost $28.8 million over 7 years.'

Dian Flint, NRRAG member says, 'The public has a willingness to use trains which run on a regular daily timetable. The Byron Solar Train has demonstrated the popularity of such a train service by having 10 thousand passengers in 19 days of operation (NS, 12th Jan Solar train clocks 10,000 passengers after 19 days). Is a rail trail really going to attract this many people?

If the existing railway tracks are removed for the Murwillumbah rail trail we forever lose the chance of innovative solutions such as the Byron Solar Train. If the rail trail legislation is passed covering the whole corridor it will remove the current protection so the land will become Crown land and we could possibly see the loss of the Byron train itself.

If you support rail services for public transport and tourism please come to the rally and let local councillors and politicians know that this community cares and will vote for those who want to keep our rail corridor.

Thank you,

Beth Shelley and Bill Fenelon

0423 030 346

0411 123 405 (Tweed)

Hypocrisy

The proverbial has hit the fan in the aftermath of Barnaby Joyce's romance becoming known.

Many in the National camp are unhappy, and there are calls for Barnaby to be replaced as leader of the federal Nationals.

Some have sanctimoniously said they won't hand out how-to-vote cards for the Nats at the next election if Barnaby remains leader.

But wait a minute; what did Barnaby do that is so wrong in today's NEW morality?

Nearly every second person I meet has had at least one divorce. We live in this "modern" age in which anything goes and traditional morality has long gone out the door. Why should we expect different standards for those in government than in society generally?

It is the height of hypocrisy to expect politicians to maintain a different standard than the rest of the community.

Perhaps investigative journalists should enquire into the private lives of ALL politicians. and we might be be surprised. I will say to the hypocrites:

"Those without faults let them cast the first stone."

Jay Nauss

Glen Aplin