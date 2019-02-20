Markle family slams Meghan’s sister

Thomas Markle Jr said Meghan and Samantha (pictured many years ago) had never been close, and that Samantha had always been jealous of her little sister. Pic: Supplied

MEGHAN, Duchess of Sussex's half-sister Samantha Markle has been slammed as "bitter" and "jealous" of the royal - by her own brother.

Thomas Markle Jr has given a scathing interview about Samantha, in which he reveals Thomas Markle Sr - the father he, Meghan and Samantha all share - wants her to stop publicly attacking the Duchess.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr has claimed their sister Samantha is spreading lies about the royal because she’s “jealous”. Picture: Supplied

"He [Thomas Markle Sr] has even said to me 'I wish Babe [Samantha's nickname] would shut her mouth already and be quiet,'" Markle Jr told British publicatio nNew! magazine.

Markle Jr, 52, who lives in the US state of Oregon, also revealed how Samantha had long been envious of Meghan, and her jealously has only grown with the years.

"She was very jealous of Meghan from the very beginning and still to this very day," Markle Jr said.

Describing Samantha as "bitter and negative" and accusing her of "spreading lies," he added:

"I wouldn't believe anything that's written in there [the book Samantha is supposed to be writing about Meghan]."

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr wants Samantha to stop publicly attacking Meghan, according to Thomas Markle Jr. Picture: Supplied

Speaking of his royal half-sister, Markle Jr gushed that he had fond memories of Meghan from when he lived with Markle Sr and Doria Ragland for a few years after Meghan was born, saying she always had a "happy and outgoing personality" and was "always a princess and never a tomboy."

It's a dramatic shift in tone from Markle Jr, who wrote an open letter to Prince Harry weeks before the royal the wedding describing Meghan as a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage."

Prince Harry and Meghan, pictured in London on February 12, are expecting their first child in April. Picture: Getty

In the new interview, Markle Jr admitted the way he, Samantha and other members of the family "badmouthed" Meghan probably drove her away.

Last month, Markle Jr was arrested for driving while drunk. According to Fox News, he had a blood-alcohol level of .11% and was "visibly intoxicated" when police pulled him over.