THIS year's annual Festival of the Stone was another roaring success, raising $17,000 for Big Scrub Landcare.

A thousand people celebrated Stone & Wood's release of the 2018 Stone Beer over the June long weekend, with all beer and merchandise sales donated to help rejuvenate and protect the local Big Scrub Rainforest.

Stone & Wood's Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Sarah Blomkamp said staff voted for Big Scrub Landcare as this years nominated recipient.

"We have worked closely with Big Scrub over the years and have seen the work and impact they are having to look after and rejuvenate our local Big Scrub Rainforest,” Ms Blomkamp said.

"Some of our support has included sponsorship and participation in their annual Rainforest Day, donating monies toward their books, planting at their Big Scrub Rainforest Day (and) co-hosting beer dinners to talk about the Big Scrub - we look forward to continuing to work with them.”

President of Big Scrub Landcare Tony Parkes said they were overwhelmed with the outcome.

"We are really delighted with the great financial support that we have received from Stone & Wood's Festival of the Stone,” Dr Parkes said.

"This money will enable us to pursue our mission of helping to save the Big Scrub and its magnificent biodiversity.”

The money will fund the Landcare's on-ground restoration work to preserve what is left of this unique subtropical rainforest and a "really exciting project”.

"It's about ensuring the genetic diversity of a number of key subtropical rainforest trees, which will enhance and strengthen the biodiversity of our rainforest and help ensure its long-term survival,” Dr Parkes said.

"This is a project that could be of international importance in the quest to preserve the world's threatened rainforests.”

Stone & Wood Managing Director Ben Summons said he was proud of the festivals ongoing success.

"It has such a positive impact in our local community through money raised, and being able to invite locals to celebrate the release of our Stone Beer during the cooler months with family and friends,” Mr Summons said.

Highlights from the festival include the first keg of the 2018 Stone Beer being tapped for thirsty drinkers, which was brewed eight weeks before the event and honours the ancient techniques of brewing.

By adding wood fired stones to the kettle to rouse the boil, the malt characters are intensified. Roasted caramel aromas are balanced with a warming, full bodied cocoa flavour, perfect for a cold winter's night.

Guests also enjoyed a much-anticipated music line-up from the Mash Tun stage, including Loose Leaf, Tropical Zombie, Eliza & the Delusionals, Choir Boys and Last Dinosaurs.

For those who missed out on this year's Winter Seasonal at the festival, you can purchase the Stone Beer from these stockists. https://www.stoneandwood.com.au/find-2018-stone-beer-now-avaliable