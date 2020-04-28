Menu
The Lismore Tabletop Gamers cannot meet in real life due to the COVID-19 measures but members have gone online to find unique ways of staying connected.
News

This Lismore board game club is not what you expect

Adam Daunt
28th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
THEY can't move the pieces face-to-face, but the Lismore Tabletop Gamers are going online to ensure the games go on.

Using a range of online simulators and video call software, the group have maintained their connection during the current pandemic.

Lismore Tabletop Gamers club president, David Gray, said that maintaining this connection and allowing people to partake in their hobby was beneficial.

"It's a hobby but because it's a social hobby and so community focused it actually serves multiple purposes, it's the place they go for relaxation, it's their social interaction for the week so maintaining contact and a sense of community so it's really important," Mr Gray said.

"It's not the same, most board gamers will tell you that you can't really simulate the interaction and around-the-table feel of a real-life board games … there's not a great substitute for that.

"They've taken to using online platforms like tabletop simulator … there's also board game arena and a couple of others and some are resorting to Skype and zoom and stuff like that."

While most think games are focused on family classics like Scrabble and Monopoly, they've been swept aside for more sophisticated board games like Star Wars Legion and Eldritch Horror.

Mr Gray said that the group would challenge most people's preconceptions about board games.

"People have the perception that board games are geeky and for sweaty, fat guys sitting in dark corners," he said.

"It's not like that at all we've got nurses, we've got managers, IT professionals, people that specialise in disability, accountants, so there's a really broad range of people.

"And a broad range of ages, some of our younger members are younger than 16… and then we've got right up to middle age and there's a contingent of us in an older age bracket and all the way down.

"Anybody is welcome on any given day and everyone will be most welcoming to them ... come along and see what we do and have a game."

For more details about the Lismore Tabletop Gamers or to join see their Facebook page, Lismore Tabletop Gamers Inc.

