Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

‘This is madness’: Tennis world in turmoil

by Nic Savage & Alex Blair
19th Mar 2020 10:20 AM

The tennis world has reacted with frustration to Wednesday's controversial announcement the French Open had been postponed, organisers condemned for blatant miscommunication and scheduling conflicts.

Officials made the decision to postpone the clay-court Grand Slam tournament as the country prepares for a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The French Open is one of hundreds of sporting events around the globe feeling the bite of the pandemic, but sister grand slam Wimbledon - which operates as a separate body - is adamant on seeing out the crisis before making a change of date.

The Roland Garros tournament was moved from commencing May 24th to September 20th, making it the last of the grand slams in the calendar year. In comparison, the US Open will finish seven days earlier on September 13th, leaving players with a rapid turnover between Grand Slam tournaments.

Australia’s Ash Barty won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open
Australia’s Ash Barty won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open

During what is typically a hardcourt period of the calendar, players will also be left with minimal preparation time on the slower clay surfaces.

The decision has drawn widespread criticism and left the French Open on a collision course with Tennis Australia's Laver Cup, scheduled for September 25th-27th.

The Laver Cup released a statement on Wednesday, admitting they were "surprised" by the announcement, implying they has not been consulted about the conflict.

"This announcement came as a surprise to us an our partners - Tennis Australia, the USTA and the ATP," the statement read.

"It raises many questions and we are assessing the situation. At this time, we want our fans, sponsors, broadcasters, staff, volunteers, players and the great city of Boston to know that we intend to hold Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled."

 

 

Tennis superstar Roger Federer and Australian Nick Kyrgios were expected to feature in the Laver Cup, leaving them with a difficult decision to make.

Some players on the circuit expressed anger at the sudden announcement, many condemning the event organisers for not informing them before making the news public.

"This is madness: major announcement by Roland Garros changing the dates to one week after the US Open," Canadian Vasek Pospisil tweeted. "No communication with the players or the ATP. We have ZERO say in this sport. It's time."

Argentine star Diego Schwartzman also appeared flustered, complaining: "Once again … we found out on Twitter."

With wires

More Stories

Show More
ash barty atp coronavirus french open wta

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul", with the possibility that extreme measures could last for up to 18 months until a coronavirus vaccine is...

        SURVIVING COVID-19: Incredible ways businesses are coping

        premium_icon SURVIVING COVID-19: Incredible ways businesses are coping

        News Everything you need to know about COVID-19 on the Northern Rivers

        Man, 63, arrested after alleged assault at Lismore Square

        premium_icon Man, 63, arrested after alleged assault at Lismore Square

        News It's alleged he pushed his trolley into two women in their 70s

        PM: Kids could miss ‘year of education’

        PM: Kids could miss ‘year of education’

        Education The PM has defended his decision to keep schools open