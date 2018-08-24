Menu
This is Going to Hurt

22nd Aug 2018 8:38 AM

THESE are Adam Kay's diary entries from his life as a junior doctor.

If you are planning on becoming a doctor or beginning a family you might want to read this book first.

The trials and tribulations of doctors and patients are honestly, hilariously and horrendously depicted.

He pays tribute to those who keep the NHS going and tells of the ridiculous hours and pathetic pay that junior doctors are expected to endure.

After six years as a junior doctor in obstetrics and gynaecology he left medicine to become a comedian and writer.

