This Holden holds a special place in owner’s heart

May the E.K owner Kirsten Butler is passionate about her EK Holden with its striking Egyptian pink colour and silver chrome.

THE announcement that the Holden brand would disappear from Australia by the end of 2020 was a giant blow to Holden car enthusiasts who savour the heritage of one of Australia’s great classic and modern-day vehicles.

But for May the E.K owner Kirsten Butler it has only made her more passionate about her female chauffer driven vintage and classic car hire service in Byron Bay.

She said the sad news of Holden’s departure meant she could keep the Holden memory alive through her own passion for her pink EK Holden.

“May The E.K is a very unique car with her dusty Egyptian pink hue, polished chrome hardware and beautifully preserved interior, brides are so excited when I arrive at their wedding,” Ms Butler said.

“It’s so lovely to be able to bring so much joy through my car,” she said.

“So many people have beautiful family memories of their parents or grandparents owning one.

“I recently had a bride who was Australian but living in Germany and got married in Byron Bay, she chose my wedding car as her grandmother had a pink EK.

“It was so beautiful seeing the delight and wonder on her grandmother’s face – it was so touching.”

Ms Butler said she had always loved Holden and just loved the shape and the beautiful detailing in them.

She said the vintage smell was so unique and she adored the Australiana feel about them saying they were just “gorgeous”.

“Once I found the pink EK, I decided it was too beautiful not to share, and so decided to start hiring the EK for weddings and May The E.K was started,” she said.

“It’s the nostalgic elegance of these cars that draw people in.

“I work along side another vintage Holden owner who has a FB Holden that works beautifully as a groom’s car, and then another owner who has a EJ Holden, but May The E.K is always the bridal car. She is the most glossy and glamorous car, which brides love.”

She said she had wanted an EK Holden since she was in her early teens.

“I would love to have a big fleet of them one day but they are so hard to find in this beautiful condition, it was so lucky that I found my one.

“I truly know how precious it is and treat it with such care.”