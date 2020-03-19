Thirty-one guests infected at social media star's wedding

The number of people to be diagnosed with COVID-19 from a wedding has dramatically risen from eight to 31 since Monday, including pregnant woman.

A further four people have contracted coronavirus from being in contact with guests from the March 6 wedding of social media star Jimmy Niggles and Emma Metcalf.

NSW Senator Andre Bragg and Sally Hawach, the 30-week-pregnant daughter of adman John Singleton, are among those to have become sick after attending the wedding.

An additional five interstate guests have fallen ill to coronavirus since the nuptials, bringing the total number of cases from the Stanwell Tops wedding to 35.

"NSW Health has worked with other states and territories to notify attendees at a wedding held at Stanwell Tops on March 6 of their potential exposure to COVID-19 and the need to quarantine themselves until March 20," a NSW Health spokesman said.

"To midday on 19 March, there have been 26 NSW residents who attended the wedding who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"There are another four people, NSW residents with COVID-19, who are close contacts of wedding attendees with COVID.

"NSW Health is aware of another five people with COVID-19 who attended the wedding but live interstate."

It is understood the bride and groom are awaiting test results after returning to Australian from their honeymoon in the Maldives.

"This needs to be a lesson to all of us how vulnerable we all are and how serious we all need to take self-isolation, sick or not sick," Ms Hawach said on Monday.

