Things here are different now

LAST weekend was a big one for Lismore with Eat the Street and AFL combining to bring 30,000 people into our city, with another million watching Lismore on their TV screens. This is what being a city is all about, having the best at your doorstep. And this is only the beginning.

When I was younger I remember watching different events come to Lismore, enjoying an NRL pre-season game or watching a parade in the Main Street. Then the sea change came and swept Australia to the coast.

Watching this coastal boom from a traditional city like Lismore was hard.

It seemed like there was nothing we could do to change people's perceptions.

The beach was king.

Now... things are different.

Holidaying at the beach is fine, we all like that, but living at the beach and commuting to work every day?

That's death by a thousand cuts.

Sooner or later it just gets to you and with half of every job in our region being in our city, it is starting to bite time-poor families looking for a better lifestyle. No one is interested in 'workstyle'.

They come for a great day, enjoying a big sporting event, a gallery launch, the best food and shopping in the region. It starts to make sense. Why be half-an-hour away from a good life when you could choose to be half-an-hour away from a good beach?

Lismore is all about choice, diversity, excitement and the best of everything. That is why more people in the year ahead will come to visit the Lantern Parade or the master games, our award-winning restaurants or the Archibald prize, the caravan and camping show or the Ulysses conference and so much more. Planting a seed that will one day lead them back to Lismore.