Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
While Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron was starring in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims, thieves were stealing one of his most prized possessions.
While Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron was starring in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims, thieves were stealing one of his most prized possessions.
Crime

Thieves target Lions star in overnight raid

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIEVES have stolen Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron's Mercedes-Benz while he was in Melbourne playing in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims last night.

In a tweet this morning, Cameron's Lions teammate Mitch Robinson asked followers to contact the players if they had seen anything suspicious around the star forward's million-dollar Norman Park home.

According to police, a break and enter was reported at the Norman Park residence at about 6.45am.

It's believed the white Mercedes-Benz, number plate 400 ZFT, was stolen between about 10.30pm last night and 6am this morning.

Charlie Cameron played for the All Stars in the Charity State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match on Friday night. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge
Charlie Cameron played for the All Stars in the Charity State of Origin for Bushfire Relief match on Friday night. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

 

The Brisbane Lions team was contacted about the matter and said the players would not be commenting.

"We won't be commenting publicly on this matter as it is a police investigation," a Brisbane Lion spokesperson said.

charlie cameron lions theft

Just In

    Just In

      Man's body found on road

      Man's body found on road
      • 29th Feb 2020 11:35 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘World Queen of Burlesque’ to appear at women’s festival

        premium_icon ‘World Queen of Burlesque’ to appear at women’s festival

        News AUSTRALIA’S ‘first lady of burlesque’ will teach 1940s era skills at women’s festival.

        Help sick kids and win a car

        Help sick kids and win a car

        News HOW you can win one of four new cars while helping to support sick children in...

        How do you prove you didn’t receive jury duty notices?

        premium_icon How do you prove you didn’t receive jury duty notices?

        News One woman is threatened with a $1715 fine and loss of her licence

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network