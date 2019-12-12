Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Council reported the theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water to police.
Council reported the theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water to police.
Crime

Thieves allegedly steal 25,000 litres of drinking water

Jodie Callcott
12th Dec 2019 9:20 AM | Updated: 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the theft of 25,000 litres after Tweed Shire Council discovered the water was stolen from its Murwillumbah facility.

The alleged theft comes just days before council impose Level 2 water restrictions.

Between 8 - 9pm on Monday, a tanker, accompanied by a utility, allegedly drove into Murwillumbah and stole 25,000 litres of water.

CCTV footage shows the heist and identified the vehicles, which has been given to police.

Council's general manager Troy Green said the operators of the commercial truck and utility could expect a knock on the door from police.

"The theft of a very large volume of drinking water is a criminal act and we will be seeking to prosecute the offenders," said Mr Green.

"The Tweed goes on to Level 2 restrictions from tomorrow when we will be asking every resident to save 50 litres of water every day, so we certainly will not tolerate any theft of this precious resource.''

community council crime theft water restrictions
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        premium_icon How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        News There were widely varying falls across the region overnight.

        The random world in which we live

        The random world in which we live

        News FROM paper straws to the wild and weird weather we are experiencing, Dr Airdre...

        The barber with a heart of gold

        premium_icon The barber with a heart of gold

        News A new barber shop has opened at Goonellabah, and he says it’s his “forever job”.

        IMMEDIATE CHANGE: Level 3 water restrictions for Nimbin

        IMMEDIATE CHANGE: Level 3 water restrictions for Nimbin

        News A number of tough new water-saving measures have been introduced by Lismore City...