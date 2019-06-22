Menu
There's yet another truck ban on roads

21st Jun 2019

TRUCK owners pay a "s---load of rego" so they should be able to use streets that they want, after all, they have "paid for the privilege".

That was Jason Paul's reaction to news that trucks would be banned from a suburban Brisbane road in a new trial starting July.

The 24-7 ban was created after several complaints from residents in regards to safety and noise.

Some called it "disgraceful" and a "joke" and suggested it was time for a toll surcharge on every invoice.

Paul Litton said "pass it on, everyone else does".

Trent Baker asked: "Why don't they ban cars off some roads and just let the trucks on instead?"

But Bruce Skelton agreed with the ban, saying there was "no reason for trucks to use Watson Rd rat running".

"B-doubles have had to use Learoyd Rd, Paradise Rd and Beaudesert Rd. Why shouldn't all trucks?"

Mark Meehan said only "cowboys will complain, most don't go through there".

