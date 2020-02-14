TORRENTIAL rain almost inundated the house Matt Fischer recently spent $200,000 renovating - and it would have if it wasn't for his newborn son George.

"I wouldn't have usually be at home but my wife just had our second child last week so I've been around helping them settle in," the Hollywell resident said.

"For the past three days I've been using two water pumps to ensure water from the nearby reserve didn't inundate our property.

"But at about 4am it started heaving down and even two pumps that can churn out 50,000 litres per hour couldn't keep up with how much water was coming in."

Matt Fischer at his flooded property on Jacaranda Road. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Mr Fischer said neighbours helped his wife and children seek refuge upstairs while he worked tirelessly to broom water away from entering his house.

"We've just spent $200,000 transforming it from a 1970s home into a brand new one and there was no way I was letting it go under," he said.

"Halfway through one of the pumps blew and I had to get another one and quickly get that one going, it was a stressful time alright."

While he still has to clean-up the backyard that he spent $20,000 landscaping, Mr Fischer said he was stoked to have been able to save his home - for now.