There is help available for the emotional toll of floods

HEALTH NEEDS: Steve Carrigg Co-ordinator for the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program with Senior Project Manager for Mental Health reform, Jody Irwin offering support outside Headspace in Lismore after the 2017 Floods.

ONE hundred thousand dollars in emergency relief has been released by The North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) and the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSW LHD) to ensure free health services are available in the region to those who need them.

The package includes:

the launch of a centralised Mental Health Flood Support Line ( 1300 137 934) to connect people the right care, available between 8am - 6pm Monday to Friday.

No referral needed

In-person and telephone counselling available

NCPHN Chief Executive, Dr Vahid Saberi said he had responded quickly to a request by Kevin Hogan MP to have funds made available.

"Being able to use existing health infrastructure, and our strong relationships with the NNSW LHD, has helped us to respond quickly. The effects of this tragedy are being felt now across our region, and will be felt for many months to come," said Dr Vahid Saberi.

Existing psychological counselling services have been mobilised through the NCPHN Healthy Minds program. Experienced practitioners registered with this program are making themselves available for this increased community need.

Wayne Jones, NNSW LHD Chief Executive said, "We appreciate that the full effects of this traumatic event may not be felt for some time, and people should not hesitate to seek out assistance through these avenues both now and into the future. Help is available and we encourage people to use these services."

Outside of these times, people should call one of the existing support lines below:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Mental Health Access Line: 1800 011 511

beyondblue Support Service: 1300 224 636

Kids Help Line: 1800 551 800