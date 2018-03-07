Themed City Bowlo dinner exceeds expectations

MOROCCAN FLAIR: Belly dancers perform for patrons at Lismore City Bowling Club's new themed pop-up dinners.

MOROCCAN FLAIR: Belly dancers perform for patrons at Lismore City Bowling Club's new themed pop-up dinners. Sophie Moeller

THE future looks bright for Lismore City Bowling Club's new concept for pop-up restaurants.

The first themed dinner, which took place last Friday, had them turning people away from the door.

The function room was packed as patrons enjoyed the belly dance performance and dined from the Moroccan menu.

The $35 three-course dinner included beef tagine and rosewater bread pudding and was expertly put together by local chef Hussein El Weshahy.

Chef Hussein El Weshahy at the pop up restaurant at The City Bowling Club in Lismore. Sophie Moeller

City Bowlo president Bob Johnston said the turnout exceeded expectations and would be a great boon for the club.

"It is just a great atmosphere in here and is turning into the go-to place to hold live performances and events,” he said.

Mr Johnston said he was looking forward to the next pop-up restaurant in April, which will have a Spanish theme and tapas menu.

He is looking into finding flamenco performers to entertain on the night.

For more information phone 6621 5991.