Thelma and Louise want to escape the pound

DUMPED: Thelma and Louise both look like this. The sisters were found at Oakes Oval by a local resident.

As well as being strong, independent women who have ended up on the wrong side of the law at Lismore Pound, Thelma and Louise are also just wee puppies in need of a new home.

The pups were both found at the entrance to Oakes Oval by a local resident and taken to the vet. They had no ID and Lismore City Council has received no calls about their whereabouts. Rangers suspect they may have been dumped.

Rangers believe they are Bull Mastiff cross and both are brindle, although you can tell Thelma apart by her odd white socks.

They are typical little energetic pups and very playful. They need full training and someone who can commit to a dog for life. They are very healthy and good natured.

Thelma and Louise cost $226.50 each to adopt and come fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed. If you'd like to meet him, Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.