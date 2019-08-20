The wind is what passes for winter

WINDY WEATHER: Be aware of an ill wind, remember a tornado killed the Wicked Witch of the East in The Wizard of Oz .

IT'S windy and people are complaining about it as if it is a surprise, an unknown weather event that somehow snuck up on them.

It's not. It's windy. That's all.

I realise I might have a different attitude to wind as I come from Wellington, New Zealand, one of the windier places in the planet.

An off shoot of the Roaring 40s, strong westerly winds in the Pacific, comes up through Cook Strait, the sea between the North and South islands, and brings fresh winds gusting down the streets. Lots of them.

Admittedly, sometimes the winds can be a little too fresh and fast and it can become cold and on occasion, scarily strong, a tad gale force at times.

The air in the capital is always fresh and sweet.

There are loads of legends, stories, beliefs and feelings about wind.

Teachers don't like teaching on windy days, as the children become restless and unmanageable.

Traditional Chinese Medicine says that "wind irritates the liver” and Tibetan medicine has wind incorporated into tis diagnostic system.

A tornado killed the Wicked Witch of the East in The Wizard of Oz and that started the whole story of Dorothy's quest to get home to Kansas. Trade winds, fair winds, cooling winds, zephyrs and hurricanes, all play big part in our existence.

So why the wind came a surprise is, well, surprising.

In order to get away from the wind, my sister and I went to the movies. We saw a movie called Last Night and it was a good movie apart from one tiny little, very annoying thing. At the end, everything was tied up neatly with a bow. The girl and the boy got together.

The tough and entertainingly acerbic show host became sweet and smiley, there was deep, easy cultural acceptance everywhere and everyone lived happily ever after. Give me a break.

Maybe I was feeling irritated by the wind but the need of the script writers to have everything resolved in a tidy, nicey-nicey fashion infuriated me. Why serve that tripe to an intelligent audience? I wish the writers respected their audience more. It's so disappointing. Life is messy, untidy and full of curve balls, dips and delights. I don't need a happy ending; to tell the truth I don't really believe in them. In my experience, sometimes things are great, then dull, then awful, then bearable and round and round we go.

My sister and I went home and made the house cosy. Outside was still gusty, trees swayed and palm fronds fell down suddenly with a rustling crash. The heat of summer will come soon enough; for now, it is time to feel snug and warm and enjoy what passes for winter here in the Northern Rivers.