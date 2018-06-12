The war on waste starts on the big screen

BIOPIC: Ronni Kahn is an Australian social entrepreneur, known for founding the food rescue charity OzHarvest.

RONNI Kahn used to be a contributor to Australia's annual $20 billion food waste bill when she ran a successful corporate events company producing million-dollar dinners.

Then she realised the absurdity of throwing away perfectly edible food, trading capitalism for social activism by founding OzHarvest in 2004.

OzHarvest is Australia's biggest food rescue charity, collecting quality surplus food and distributing it to people in need and diverting food waste from landfill.

Now, she's taking on politicians and big business to expose an inconvenient truth: that four million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Australia every year while up to two million Aussies suffer from food insecurity.

And to add insult to injury, this food waste ends up in landfill, harming the environment by creating greenhouse gas emissions.

Filmed over two years and across four continents, Food Fighter follows Ronni Kahn's crusade against the global food waste scandal, partnering with the United Nations in Bangkok, rubbing shoulders with British royalty and Jamie Oliver's juggernaut in London, and holding government to account in Australia.

Conceding she lacked the "courage" to stay and fight the Apartheid regime in her mother country, Food Fighter also follows Ronni's road to redemption, an inspirational woman bidding to make peace with her past.

