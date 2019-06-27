The Vikings no how to make the most of winter fashion

Every year Adam Cafarella comes to Lismore as part of the Viking Village next to Oaks Oval for the Lantern Parade. He has his own take on the winter beanie.

IT'S COLD in this weather, I rug up.

But every year I discover there are different ways people negotiate a drop in temperature. It must be an age thing. I like winter clothing, boots and coats and scarves.

We don't get much time on the calendar to wear this style of clothing and so I like the chance to put on tights and boots, and wear warm jumpers, big slouch jackets or coats.

In particular, I love my fingerless gloves for those cold mornings when I start typing and the fingers are a wee bit slow to get swift.

I have ones made from possum fur.

It's light and warm - it's a Kiwi thing.

In New Zealand possums are a pest and we cheerfully use them for their fur. (We may even boast about it).

But every year, I see young people whose admission of the cold is the addition of a beanie. Some go so far as to wear Ugg boots, but that might be the extent of a concession to the weather.

Teenage girls still wear crop tops and sport a bare midriff and, to signal a change of season, they may add a scarf.

But that's it.

The basic outfit remains unchanged.

Young men favour the addition of a beanie and may go so far as to don a flannelette shirt.

This is perhaps the only time of the year when the beanie, a very on trend item, is climate appropriate.

I have never understood the need to wear a beanie in the height in summer.

Again, it must be my boring age.

It's not just the kids. I drove past a tradie this morning who was wearing a hoodie, zipped up bless him, along with regular shorts and work boots.

I smiled as I drove smoothly past in my warm winter outfit, and heated car. It does baffle me though, there are so many ways to look cool in winter.

So very many great winter clothes.

But then I thought, maybe I'm just a middle class wimp. That will be it.

At the Viking village, I saw various folk in their Nordic costumes, stride around with bare feet and wearing calico like clothing. Their tents were unlined, although to be fair, there was an abundance of animal skins and various fire pits.

I admired them and their commitment to the being close to the elements.

Then I went home and put the heater on, and wallowed in my middle class warmth and comfort, happy to be a cosy wimp.