There is expected to be high tides throughout the weekend.
Weather

The tide is high for solstice weekend

by Gerard Cockburn
22nd Jun 2019 6:31 AM

THE tides will be high over Queensland's winter solstice weekend.

Yesterday was the shortest day of the year in the southern hemisphere, with southeast Queensland getting just over 10 hours of daylight.

A weather bureau spokesman said a sunny weekend was expected, with a slight chance of cloud cover tomorrow for most of the southeast.

Cold starts to the day of 9C are expected in Brisbane, with both Saturday and Sunday predicted to reach 21C.

Coastal areas will be slightly colder, with the Gold Coast expecting maximums on both days of 20C, and the Sunshine Coast to peak at 19C, with a chance of showers on Sunday.

Winds of 15 to 25km/h are forecast for the Moreton Bay area.

High tides of 1.68m are expected on both days in Moreton Bay, at 12.36pm and 1.23pm

A drone’s eye view of boats at Victoria Point, southeast of Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett
