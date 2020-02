I was struck by these amazing flowers. They are Calceolarias from South America, and commonly known as Lady's Purse or Slipper flowers due to their pouch shapes. There are dozens of blooms per plant. They come in a wide range of colours from deep red to vibrant yellow. I thought blow ups of these would make an amazing wallpaper, or placemats. Is anyone in this area growing these?

