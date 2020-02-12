The stars who refuse to show their kids faces online

In an age where baring all online gets you fame, fortune and more hits, some celebrities are bucking the trend to keep the lives of their children private.

Instead of flaunting the faces of the next generation of potential actors and models, celebrities including Heidi Klum, Kristen Bell and even Australia-based Elsa Pataky are covering them up or uploading skewed pictures of their kids to keep them out of the limelight.

Elsa Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Some have even gone as far as covering their children's faces with emojis.

International supermodel Klum is one to lead by example, by only uploading pictures of her children from behind or with emojis.

The only image uploaded of her children front-on is one where her kids cover their faces with presents at Christmas.

Her four children have, however, been photographed by paparazzi and are widely recognised.

The trend seems to be common among many in the public eye, with British diver Tom Daley and American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar also uploading similar photos.

Other high profile figures, however, are taking a different approach by choosing to keep their kids out of the spotlight altogether.

Figures including father of three Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and parents of two Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who have not uploaded any pictures of their children to their social media accounts.

The only pictures they have is of themselves, friends, other family, colleagues, events, scenery and projects they are working on.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt keep their kids off their social media pages. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Mother of four Nicole Kidman is included in this mix, with only snapshots of her life and partner Keith Urban on her Instagram page, as well as pictures of experiences, friends and colleagues.

The closest picture mother of two Miranda Kerr also has of her children online is of herself pregnant.

Mother of two Miranda Kerr also keeps her kids away from the spotlight.

Father of one Channing Tatum refuses to upload pictures of his kids to social media as well, alongside mother of one Christina Applegate, mother of two Kelly Clarkson and mother of four Maya Rudolph.

Maya Rudolph also does not show pictures of her children online. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

English actress Kate Winslet, who is a mother of three, stands firmly on this decision too, as well as New Zealand-Canadian actress Anna Paquin, parents Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, American actress Kerry Washington, Australian Actress and author Isla Fisher, and father of one Orlando Bloom.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Picture: FameFlynet Inc Beverly Hills

Even the Instagram page of Michael Jackson, which still remains active after his death in June 2009, does not show pictures of his three children - Paris Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson II and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr.

Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena. Picture: Rusty Kennedy