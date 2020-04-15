The sporting gear that’s ‘selling like toilet paper’

HIGH DEMAND: Sporting goods retailers have reported that hand weights and barbell sales hace surged after gyms closed due to the COVID-19 regulaitons.

FORGET loo paper, the biggest shortage in Lismore seems to be hand and plate weights which cannot be found for love nor money.

As local and national sporting events continue to be postponed and clubs and gyms turn to online classes, retailers of fitness equipment from barbells to bicycles are seeing an upswing in business as people look to keep healthy in isolation.

Sportspower Lismore store supervisor John Hanlon said as soon as gyms closed, they sold out of plate weights, barbells and dumbbells.

“We sold out within four days,” he said.

“Our next delivery also sold out, it was like selling like toilet paper.”

Hanlon said indoor equipment including treadmills, bikes and rowers are selling strongly.

“As of last week we have seen an increase in shoe sales as people go for a walk or run in the fresh air,” he said,

“One upside to this situation is everyone is keen to stay active as this goes a lot towards positive mental health as well”.

At Harris Cycles in Keen St, Lismore, salesman Darren Speers said families are driving sales.

“Cycling is one of the few things families can do,” he said.

“You can only run or walk so far and riding a bike is a great family activity.”

Speers said the most popular models were kids bikes and hybrids for adults.

“We are selling lots of entry-level bicycles, not high-end,” he said.

“I sold one gentleman three bikes today, for him and two youngsters.”

Trainers with smart technology are also very popular, Speers said.

In East Lismore, Just Ride Cycles proprietor Jason Sipple is flat out managing repairs as people rediscover the bike they put at the back of the garage.

“We are busy helping people get back on two wheels, checking brakes and making sure the bike is safe to ride,” he said.

“Lots of families are realising how much fun they can all have together.”

Meanwhile, Intersport Lismore’s James Coveney said skipping ropes, resistance bands, dumbbells and yoga mats and balls and running shoes are in high demand.

“Everyone wants plate weights and heavy dumbbells but no suppliers have any at the moment,” he said.”

“Table tennis equipment and darts and dart boards are also popular.”