The splendour of earning your own money

SPLENDOUR In The Grass fever has taken over my house as I am sure it has in many homes with teenage/twenty-something offspring.

Online packages keep turning up with next-to-nothing outfits in them and the full length mirror is getting a major workout as different festival combos are given a whirl. I was a little dubious about my 15 year old daughter going. I felt she might have been a bit too young but then she pointed out: "Mum, I'm earning now, I can spend my money how I like.”

Given she is shouting herself an experience in life, and not just another flimsy top that, within a couple of weeks, will end up in a ball at the bottom of her wardrobe, I didn't feel I could really argue with that come back. After all, those first teenage purchases borne of hard work are pat-on-the-back moments; a confirmation of capability.

This week marks 200 years since that remarkable woman, Jane Austen, died.

Much is made of gender equality these days but we have come a long way since she wrote the opening line of Pride & Prejudice (published in 1813); "It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

It took her more than a decade to get her work published but by the time Jane Austen died she had earned over 600 pounds. The contribution she has made to literature is immeasurable.

Rock on Jane.