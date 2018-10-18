The show must go on, and we will love it

HOW many times have we heard "the show must go on”?

I really felt for the organisers of The North Coast National this week.

When I turned up on Monday to get the pic for this week's story (page 3 ), I could see the stress levels were high. The power had gone out in the office due to the relentless rain and big decisions were being made as to what events would run and what would have to be cancelled. The message from president John Gibson was "we are made from stern stuff here on The Northern Rivers”. Never in the history of the show has it been cancelled and so be it this year, so please come, one and all and to show your support.

And to think the call out, from only a week before, was for those affected by drought.

Fact is, humans are not in control of the weather, let alone many of life's vicissitudes. The sooner we all accept it and make the decision to carry on regardless, we can all relax.

The women preparing the displays in the produce pavilion were enjoying each other's company as they prepared the stalls that show off what our region does best. In that sense, it was the same as it is every year: It is about the community coming together.

So yes, the 133rd NCN show goes on. Thanks to all those making that possible.