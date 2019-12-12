Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DR AIRDRE GRANT: ‘Where do all the umbrellas suddenly come from? They appear from the blue. Like green shopping bags or jars for drinks and soggy paper straws, suddenly they arrive.’
DR AIRDRE GRANT: ‘Where do all the umbrellas suddenly come from? They appear from the blue. Like green shopping bags or jars for drinks and soggy paper straws, suddenly they arrive.’
News

The random world in which we live

Dr Airdre GrantVeranda Talk
12th Dec 2019 8:00 AM

I GO into the shop and I say to the young woman behind the counter “it’s raining.”

“Yeah,” she replies. “Random.”

And that, friends, is the way it is.

We no longer know what to think about the weather.

When we find out its going to 28 degrees, we think phew, when there was time when we might have complained bitterly about the heat.

Now 28 degrees seems perfectly acceptable. Almost welcome.

As the young woman said, random.

In these days of fires and a government sending their best thoughts and prayers to help its difficult to make sense of anything.

For example, where do all the umbrellas suddenly come from? They appear from the blue. Like green shopping bags or jars for drinks and soggy paper straws, suddenly they arrive. Except umbrellas disappear just as quickly - it would seem we are stuck with the jar/straw thing.

It happens in culture and expression and is called the frequency illusion or Baader-Meinhof phenomenon and it means that something we have thought or discovered suddenly appears everywhere.

It turns up in language: think Netflix and chill, staying in your lane, OK boomer, polyamorous and woke.

Suddenly those words and phrases are everywhere. Random

I can only surmise that this is to remind us that magic and mystery still exist in our dusty little town.

We all need a wee bit of magic and mystery in our lives.

In these shifting times, mystery is about the only thing we can be sure of.

The political landscape is full of posturing and disagreement and the weather is fickle (although certainly getting hotter).

So, there you have it.

In these fickle times, mystery abounds.

The future is perilous and intriguing.

We have no choice but to go with it.

Best to love your mystifying and inexplicable life.

I take refuge in the words of renowned physicist Albert Einstein.

He said: ‘The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science. He to whom the emotion is a stranger, and who can no longer pause to wonder and stand wrapped in awe, is as good as dead; his eyes are closed.’

dr airdre grant northern rivers opinion rain umbrella veranda talk column

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I have had enough': Grandmother Laura Henkel chooses death

        premium_icon 'I have had enough': Grandmother Laura Henkel chooses death

        Health "I've had enough and am quite ready to go. I have a strong body and am likely to live for a long time, just getting more and more unable to care for myself."

        Norpa unveils 2020 season

        premium_icon Norpa unveils 2020 season

        News The arts company has announced 12 shows to visit Lismore next year

        The absolute joy of sharing your garden

        The absolute joy of sharing your garden

        Gardening ENJOYING the trees and plants from someone else’s garden while out in your own is...

        How you can deliver Christmas joy to families in need

        premium_icon How you can deliver Christmas joy to families in need

        News There’s still time to bring some hope and joy to a struggling family by getting...