Nora Vidler-Blanksby will be back on the 88.9FM airwaves on Wednesday. PIC: CONTRIBUTED
Entertainment

The Queen is back behind the radio mic

Susanna Freymark
27th Apr 2020 1:48 PM
NORA Vidler-Blanksby is known for her flamboyance and during lockdown the Tregeagle woman has had to find new ways to express her creativity.

On bin days, Nora could be seen by passing motorists in full regal wear carting her wheelie bins to the kerbside for pick-up.

She has a wardrobe of amazing costumes, she said, and her sparkling red dress, crown and cape was a sight to see on the country road.

On her Facebook Page she regularly entertains her followers while singing Sunshine and Lollipops dressed in a colourful costume and full makeup.

This Wednesday she will reconnect with Richmond Valley Radio listeners when she returns to the airwaves.

For three hours she will entertain, interview and soothe her listeners.

Her guests include Lismore mayor Isaac Smith, Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, psychic entertainer Carlotta and Musicman Josh Powell-Fussell.

  • Tune in or livestream 88.9FM Richmond Valley radio on Wednesday, April 29 from noon until 3pm for Nora’s show.
northern rivers entertaiment
Lismore Northern Star

