The music between the lanterns' light

TALENT: Electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes, Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals, at the 2015 Dolphin Awards ceremony. Anthony Moulay AVimages

A FREE music concert will be one of the features at The Quadrangle for this Saturday's Lantern Parade.

The 2018 Lantern Parade Heartbeats Stage is a collaboration between Southern Cross University and the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, offering an eclectic program of music performances.

SCU alumni Harry Suttor was born in the surf of the small coastal town of Yamba. Since graduating from the Contemporary Music degree he has been riding even bigger waves in the Australian music scene as one half of the electronic duo, Nocturnal Tapes.

Nocturnal Tapes supported Luke Million on his national tour earlier this year and shared stages with Boo Seeka, Yahtzel, Bootleg Rascal and Tash Sultana.

On Saturday, the duo will headline at The Lantern Parade Heartbeats stage along with SCU musical Alumni Holly Tapp, Luke Vassella and Alisha Todd.

Another SCU alumni, Holly Tapp, was a top eight finalist of The Voice Australia, catching the attention of Kylie Minogue, Will.I.Am and Joel Madden.

Holly will play at 7pm on the Heartbeats Stage with her new band Dos Loona, featuring bassist and guitarist Tim Schou and Tormaigh Cafarella who studied contemporary music at SCU with Holly and their drummer, Byron Bay local "reggae boom” extraordinnaire Jason Cunnen.

Earlier in day, audiences can catch Alisha Todd and Luke Vassella.

Between them, these artists have been nominated and won many music awards and the hearts of audiences across Australia.

Saturday's Full Program

12:00 Welcome to Country

12:00 - 12:10 Norpa Nini Nahri-Gali Dance Troupe

12:15 - 12:50 Love Your Mother

12:55 - 1:15 Wild Spice Tribal

1:20 - 1:35 Morris Dancers

1:40 - 1:50 Rivers Secondary College Dance Ensembles

2:00 - 2:40 Youth Jazz Orchestra

2:45 - 3:10 The Repercussions

3:20 - 3:50 Mr Rhodes

4:00 - 4:30 Arte Gitarna

4:40 - 5:25 Alisha Todd

5:35 - 6:15 Luke Vasella

6:15 - 7:00 No music - Parade and fireworks

7:00 - 7:50 Holly Tapp

8:00 - 8:50 Nocturnal Tapes