This is Lionel's favourite photo. The Kiss, taken a few years back with his dearest wife of 62 years, Lenore. Lionel Phelps AM, died on Sat 3rd Nov. He had an extraordinary life, especially in Education, rising to the top in the regional Department of Education and becoming Chancellor at SCU. Lionel we knew from Batlow and the Apple Blossom Festival days to Richmond Hill farm. He gave us our first jobs, then our second. He created a Regional Drama Consultancy and gave me the job. He was so passionate about good education, and especially the place of the Arts. He and Lenore gave us two extraordinary daughters, Narissa and Renata. We will all miss him greatly. Unlike Dylan Thomas, "go gentle into that good night" Lionel. All our love.