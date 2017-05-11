24°
News

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

Javier Encalada
| 11th May 2017 6:00 AM
MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.
MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MUSICIANS the Hussy Hicks attended the announcement of the Gold Coast Music Awards finalists for 2017 on March 30 and drove back to their home in Boatharbour, just outside Lismore.

The folk duo was nominated to Album of the Year at the GCMAs for Lucky Joe's Wine & Other Tales from Dog River (2016).

Julz Parker said her and bandmate Leesa Gentz found themselves unable to make it home due to the weather event.

"By the time we left, all the schools were closed, and everyone was saying 'don't drive'," she said.

"We were stuck in the Gold Coast until Saturday afternoon, we left at 2.30pm and were one of the first people to get through Chinderah in the Highway.

"A friend had been on a boat and checked on it to ensure it was safe to come back.

"Our house is up on stills about 3.2m off the ground but was inundated by 30cm.

"So we went in by boat: some of our guitars were ruined and we had to get all our carpet out, washed and dried.

"We did all the stuff people from Lismore told us to do.

"It was pretty wild."

 

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.
MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

 

The couple consider themselves lucky to have recovered already from the ordeal, and want to help other on the road to recovery by performing at this weekend's Rise Above the Flood benefit concert tomorrow.

The Hussy Hicks confirmed their status as local favourites when they won the Bluesfest Buskers Competition in 2010, but by then they already had two albums under their belts.

Their influences are drawn from family record collections of old school blues and country, and from their travels, combining a distinctly Australian roots edge with European gypsy guitar, Arabic rhythms and optimistic social commentaries.

The accolades and commercial success followed that local win, allowing the duo to cement their sound while exploring new avenues for their music.

Their sixth release (if you include their 2009 DVD Live at the Soundlounge), was Lucky Joe's Wine & Other Tales from Dog River, which the Hussy Hicks are getting ready to release now as a vinyl.

 

ORDEAL: The Hussy Hicks were flooded out of their property when trying to come back from a music event.
ORDEAL: The Hussy Hicks were flooded out of their property when trying to come back from a music event.

 

Julz Parker said this vinyl edition the the release will include two bonus tracks, Pirate Flag and Whole Lotta.

"We sold a lot of copies of the CD and a lot of people have been asking for these bonus tracks so we recorded those two songs after Bluesfest 2016.

"We thought the versions we recorded were true to the live versions so we thought we'd add them as a bonus to a vinyl version of the album".

 

"We are also putting the finishing touches that will be out by the end of the year," she said.

"The next album is a lot more vocally and guitar-layered, and we recorded it in London, so it will be a more urban-sounding release."

Click here to see who else is playing at the benefit concert.

  • At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, tomorrow Friday from 6pm. $35. All ages. For details visit byroncentre.com.au.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  benefit byron bay flood appeal hussy hicks lismore northern rivers entertainment rise above the flood tweed whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Part two: Lismore's Produce Markets

Part two: Lismore's Produce Markets

The heart beats at the centre of Lismore's CBD at the Produce Markets at twilight

To be the same is to be different for our twins

Lismore's No Frills Twins at Railway Station.

No Frills Twins hit the big time

Time now to learn lessons of the flood

SES: Judy Valderi, membership officer, Neville Graham, Lismore field team leader with Lindsay Matterson, SES flood intelligence officer.

SES forums call the community to come and share their experiences

While the cat is away education reform hits agenda

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shake hands during their meeting aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier docked in the Hudson River in New York, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A big week for Malcolm

Local Partners

It's not you, it's your thyroid

IT'S important for patients to communicate all of their symptoms to their doctor so they can be correctly assessed, tested, diagnosed and treated

Airdre's cloud watching passes time while sick

Waves in the sky at Moffat Beach , 16-4-17, .Ruth NASH 6/123 Mark Rd Caloundra, 4551... 54927043

A week in bed lends itself to cloud watching

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Online petition asks Grinspoon to play at flood fundraiser

ON STAGE: Grinspoon will perform at Lismore City Hall on Friday, September, 1 from 8pm as part of the Guide to Better Living tour.

Rock The Rivers wants the Grinners

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

Local duo ready to help others in this week's fundraiser concert

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Peace and Privacy

House 6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!