'The greatest music ever written' for NORPA benefit

SING FOR A CAUSE: Opera Australia is coming to Lismore for a fundraiser to benefit NORPA.

THE shows are still going on and NORPA's season is going ahead, but after the March 31 floods, Lismore City Hall and NORPA suffered an amount of destruction that is still trying to recover from.

And help is coming for the local company from Opera Australia.

In a message posted today in NORPA's website, Opera Australia confirmed a one-off benefit show to be held at Lismore City Hall on next month.

"At Opera Australia, we know art is at the heart of every community," the message reads.

"We want to help Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) get back on its feet after the recent floods.

"So we're adding a stop on our regional tour: a flood relief fundraising concert to support Lismore's NORPA."

Although Opera Australia did not specify the line up of performers or a theme for the event, it promised a special evening of music.

"Gather some friends or bring the family, dress up a little or a lot, hear our magnificent singers and chamber orchestra perform a thrilling concert of opera's greatest hits.

"There's a reason these arias, duets and choruses form the soundtrack to emotional moments in movies and powerful advertisements - this is the greatest music ever written.

"Hearing it live and unamplified is an unforgettable experience," it said.

The Bank Cafe Diner will be open from 6pm offering dinner services in an outdoor (heated) area in the Lismore City Hall forecourt.

The show will be suitable for all ages, and it will be a 100-minute with a 20 minute interval.

Destruction

All proceeds from the show will go to NORPA to help rebuild their studio, rehearsal space and box office.

NORPA's General Manager, Patrick Healy, said the floods severely affected the ground floor at Lismore City Hall where the company's admin and rehearsals spaces were held.

"The floods had a severe impact on NORPA; all the venue hire furniture, kitchen equipment, office furniture, many computers, phone system and the sprung flooring for rehearsals were destroyed on the ground floor," he said.

"This money will be key to rebuild our rehearsal spaces and go back to creating new and local Australian work from a regional centre like Lismore.

"We are truly grateful for the assistance offered by Opera Australia and the Performing Arts Community."

Details

At Lismore City Hall on Thursday, July 27, from 730pm. All tickets will be $50. No concessions. Click here to buy tickets.

Opera Australia have donated this performance to allow NORPA to fundraise for their flood recovery. Donations of $2 or more, over the ticket price, are encouraged and tax deductible.

Please note there is a $3.30 booking fee per transaction (not per ticket) for all ticket purchases.

If you're unable to join us for the benefit concert, please consider make a tax-deductible donation to NORPA by clicking here.