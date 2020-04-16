Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist celebrate nailing the especially tricky question 14!
Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist celebrate nailing the especially tricky question 14!
Cricket

The great Australian cricket quiz: part three

15th Apr 2020 11:20 AM

Seconds out, round three. The latest in our ever expanding series of lockdown boredom busting, play along at home, cricket trivia nights/days/mornings/afternoons/frankly who knows anymore, is here.

 

Watch Fox Cricket Classics on Kayo including the '97/98 Aus v RSA 2nd ODI & the 2015/16 Aus v India 3rd T20. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming

 

So stay home. Stay safe. And share the fun for the opportunity to take bragging rights from friends and family. If you're up to it.

 

 

Originally published as The great Australian cricket quiz: part three

More Stories

cricket quiz sportopinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

        premium_icon New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

        News THE new section will have a higher posted speed limit of 110 kilometres per hour.

        Free parking boost for hospital workers

        premium_icon Free parking boost for hospital workers

        News HEALTH union welcomes council decision to offer parking boost for hospital...

        REVEALED: 'Exciting' projects in council’s $412m plan

        premium_icon REVEALED: 'Exciting' projects in council’s $412m plan

        News ROADS, sewerage, water supplies and $5mil for indoor sports stadium.