WORK OF ART: Sculptor Laila Bell makes exquisite works of figures in her Suffolk Park studio. Peter Derrett

She lived and worked in Lismore for many years then moved to the coast.

She fashions the work in clay, casts are made and then the bronzes are poured.

The works are mainly nudes.

A graduate of the Danish Design School, the Art Academy of San Francisco and the Art Institute of San Francisco, Laila has vast experience in many art worlds.

