The future of learning to be revealed at conference

10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
NSW Public Education primary school teachers in Northern Rivers head to Coffs Harbour for annual education conference.
NSW Public Education primary school teachers in Northern Rivers head to Coffs Harbour for annual education conference.

THE Annual NSW Public Education conference in Coffs Harbour will inform Northern Rivers primary principals today.

Department of Education Secretary Mark Scott will address principals from areas including:

  • Ballina
  • Bonalbo
  • Byron Bay
  • Casino
  • Lismore
  • Murwillumbah
  • Tweed Heads

Mr Scott was appointed to the role in June 2016 and has responsibility for some 2200 schools, 86,000 staff and 800,000 students.

Despite the immense scale of the NSW public schools sector, Mr Scott has emphasised that his focus is seeing every individual flourishing.

"What really matters is what happens in each of our classrooms," Mr Scott said.

"Our commitment is to high expectations.

"Every student will improve. Every teacher will improve. Every school will improve."

Principals at the conference will also explore:

  • 21st Century learning and teaching and the future of learning
  • inspiring student thinking
  • creating a makerspace
  • learning agility
  • five truths about developing talent
  • creating learning through gaming
  • fostering conditions for teams to flourish

 

The two-day conference will be held at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort, Coffs Harbour.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  coffs harbour northern rivers nsw public education

