WHERE else but in Lismore would you find a shoe shop inside a kitchen store.

That is the sort of out of the box thinking employed by Helen Nott of Peppertree Kitchen on Magellan and it is the thinking that makes this city so vital and interesting.

It is also the sort of outlook that has seen Flock Espresso & Eats reopen in Woodlark St, The Carrington Bazaar create a new space for itself on Keen St, and the owners of The Bank on Molesworth St refurbish and then refit The Loft wine bar and restaurant around the corner.

As Chrissy of the Carrington Bazaar told The Echo during a visit to their new premises last week: "this city has always defined its own style and set its own rules. That is the beauty of this place we call the Kingdom of Lismore".

While there has definitely been some soul searching done since March 31, the flood has provided some "unforeseen blessings", says Chrissy.

Chrissy from Carrington Bazaar on Keen Street. Sophie Moeller

And one of them is "The Flock Phenomenon". The cafe,which was once a small space in the arcade off Woodlark, has literally been pumping life back into the town and everyone is talking about it.

We all remember the hashtag: "flockudebbie" that emerged in the initial days after the inundation.

Well, it is that factor that is now seeing creative solutions arise to recreate an atmosphere and services in Lismore that didn't previously exist.

There is no denying what Flock's move to Woodlark St has done for the CBD.

Brad Rickard of The Bank Espresso & Cafe, which this week opened its doors again after an extensive post-flood reconstruction of the kitchen and dining room, says "what the girls have done has been really inspirational".

"Flock is powering with their bigger venue, taking on more risk and more staff," he said.

"It just shows there is a new generation of business owners in this city keeping it energised and not deterred."

Brad Rickard and staff from The Bank on Molesworth Street in Lismore. Sophie Moeller

Flock co-owner, Kym Strow, says "hospitality is about providing for people and when we were left with the prospect of having lost everything, we did have to ask ourselves: what the hell are we going to do".

"But then this space was empty and we decided to pick ourselves up and make sure we created a cafe that could accommodate the whole community.

"The way in which the community has responded has been phenomenal."

But it has been horrific, and I am very aware not everyone has been able to respond to Debbie in the way we did.

"To be able to provide employment to a city that was annihilated gives a huge sense of responsibility and pride".

Kym says "they have worked their arses off" and now support a diverse staff which has gone from 10 to 40."

This loyalty to staff and customers has paid off.

During Splendour In The Grass, a customer recommended Flock cater for a large Spotify party in Myocum.

Kym cites Lismore's resilience as a big factor in "the huge potential of the city with its urban vibe inside a rural setting providing community and a great lifestyle for families with its parks and culture and architecture".

Mel Turner from Shoes on Magellan has moved her business to an outlet in Helen Nott's Peppertree Kitchen. Sophie Moeller

For Brad it is a question of commitment.

He and partner Kate Scott were due to exchange contracts to buy The Loft on the Monday just after the flood.

The Bank was one of the first establishments to open its doors once the water receded but Brad's plans to expand further looked very doubtful.

"Then we sat down with The Loft vendors and decided to go ahead. It just felt right," Brad said.

"I am an optimist. I just believe you have got to walk the walk, not just talk. It is about wanting Lismore to be a destination. I want it to be happening for me and my community and someone has to do it.

"It is fun doing business in this town, especially with the relationship we have with our staff and customers.

"We are committed."

The Bank continues its successful catering arm, with clients such as NORPA, and serves burgers and craft beer with live music on a Friday night.

Chrissy at The Carrington Bazaar said the four original stall holders were also not sure about the future of Lismore's iconic vintage outlet but she says "having gone through the heartbreak, you have to acknowledge what you have lost and let go. Then renewal takes place and you do the work involved to get back. It is not something you can push".

Buoyed on by comments from the community as to how much the bazaar meant to the town, the Carrington Bazaar team decided to take on the opportunity of the new space on Keen St to "make a living again".

Helen Nott has been doing business at her shop, Peppertree Kitchen, for decades and has seen many floods.

Her experience has stood her in good stead. She saw the way the weather patterns were shaping up and put her previously successful flood plan into action. She was back open for business in days.

She said the flood has been a huge wake up call for Lismore. For her, it has always been about adapting to the circumstances, which is why she has taken the opportunity to rearrange her stock, open the tea room at the back of the store and asked Mel Turner, whose shop 'Shoes on Magellan", was completely gutted, to move in.

"I have always loved Mel's shoes and decided this was the best way to help."

Mel said she is thrilled to be able to keep going.

Her shoes sit opposite a rack of beautiful linen nightdresses that were once sold at Heart & Home (which has not opened since the flood).