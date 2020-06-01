The ‘emotional’ phone call that changed singer’s life

BLAKE RHODES, also known on stage as Mr Rhodes, has stepped out as a solo artist and is ready to make 2020 his year with an EP and album on his radar.

Hailing from Lismore, Blake was one of three recipients of the Generations Fellowships from Create NSW, in partnership with Powerhouse Museum, in April.

The recipients each received $25,000 in financial support, a six-month residency from Powerhouse Museum and mentoring from Astral People.

“It was very, very surprising actually, I was at work and my phone rang and I was like ‘I don’t know this phone number, it might be important’ … it was very emotional. I cried,” Blake said.

“So hopefully, I’ll be able to go back to Sydney and work in the studio, the plan over that six months is to finish an album.”

Before the album arrives, Blake is in the final stages of releasing an EP for later this year.

“I am just putting the finishing touches on an EP that will hopefully come out before the end of the year, the pandemic has thrown the planning for that all out of whack,” Blake said.

“I am very excited, it’s very different from anything I’ve put out before.”

Mr Rhodes was originally part of music group Teddy Lewis King which he said has given him great experience to shine as a solo artist.

“That experience was incredible, we got to play all over, … including North Queensland and the Sydney Opera House, we had a lot of highs and a lot of good years,” Blake said.

“I started working on solo material for the fun of it really and I showed some friends and they were like ‘you need to put this up’ so I spoke to the guys and they said to do it.

“Feedback has been great, not just from industry people but from the public as well and people reaching out to say my music has helped them, which is very nice.”

For updates on the Mr Rhodes EP later this year, search Mr Rhodes Music on all social media platforms.