The day homeschool parents have been waiting for

Stressed Queensland parents who’ve been supervising their children’s homeschooling for several weeks are hoping the Premier remains true to her word today.

STRESSED parents are likely to feel some relief on Friday, with the State Government expected to confirm all students will return to the classroom in just over a week.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace have held firm that the decision on whether students in Years 2-10 would be able to return to classrooms on May 25 would be reviewed today.

The decision will come after an earlier announcement that kindergarten, Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12 students could return sooner.

New Farm mother Anna Antonini said it would be great to get schoolchildren back into classrooms as soon as possible to get back to routine.

"Learning from home is very different at school, the one-on-one makes a big difference because they can ask questions, even though the teachers are readily available online I think it's so much easier with face-to-face contact," she said.

With her daughter Lola in Year 11 at All Hallows' Catholic School, she was able to go back to class this week, while her other children were "absolutely" looking forward to getting back to class.

Department of education figures reveal the attendance rate in Queensland state schools across Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12 was 81.4 per cent yesterday while 21.5 per cent of Years 2-10 were present.

Anna Antonini with Franki, 11, Massi, 14, and Lola, 16, at their New Farm home. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Independent Schools Queensland has been working closely with education and health authorities, with schools keen for students to return when possible, according to executive director David Robertson.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said Catholic schools were looking forward to the Premier's decision on schooling, with the safety of students, staff and families paramount.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said a significant consideration has been given to this phased approach.

"While the AHPPC advises that physical distancing is not required for students during classroom activities, schools may implement additional strategies including designating drop-off/pick-up points for parents in spacious areas, staggering lunch breaks, start and finish times and other activities to reduce the volume of movement," a spokesperson said.

"If low transmission rates continue, students in Years 2-10 will be able to return to school from May 25."

