The dancer and the nurse take to the stage for cancer

John Allan, a Nurse Unit manager at St Vincent's Private Hospital and Megan Phillips Dance Academy in Lismore prepare for Stars Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer 2017.

AS a nurse at St Vincent's Private Hospital in Lismore, John Allen knows more than most the devastating impact cancer can have on the victims and there families.

He is is very keen to do all he can to raise funds to support sufferers by taking part in the Cancer Council's upcoming Stars Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer evening.

The "dancing with the stars" style event will showcase local personalities and professional dance instructor duos at the Lismore Workers Club on Saturday 3 June 2017.

John is partnered with dance instructor Megan Phillips, owner of Megan Phillips Dance Academy and they will be performing a tap routine.

"If I can do that whilst also providing some entertainment and believe me, my lack of dancing ability will provide plenty of entertainment then I will have achieved more than I could hope for," said John

Megan is a familiar face of Stars Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer as she was an instructor in the 2015 event, and she can't wait to be involved again.

"Raising money to fund research into eradicating this horrible disease is vital, which is why I'm looking forward to being involved in this wonderful event again. Let's kick cancer's butt!!" said Ms Phillips.

Tickets to see the Stars and Teachers dance for cancer will go on sale in April.

Contribute to John's fundraising efforts; donations can be made directly on his fundraising page at starsoflismore2017.everydayhero.com/au/john-allan.

For more information go to: www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017 or contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council on 02 6639 1308.